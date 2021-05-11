Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.42 million and a PE ratio of -51.74. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.94.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

