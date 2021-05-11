Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/7/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

4/6/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SKFRY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 12,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

