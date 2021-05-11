Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 4/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/7/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 4/6/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
SKFRY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 12,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
