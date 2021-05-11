Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS: BPMUF) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. "

4/26/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS BPMUF remained flat at $$51.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.50. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

