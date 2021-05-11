Research Analysts Set Expectations for Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TF. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.65.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$9.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 84.00 and a quick ratio of 84.00. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$783.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.45%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

