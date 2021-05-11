ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.07. ResMed has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.