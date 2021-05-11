Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

