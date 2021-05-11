Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

