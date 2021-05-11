Reviewing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dana and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $8.62 billion 0.44 $226.00 million $3.06 8.53 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dana and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 1 8 0 2.89 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dana currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana -0.09% 6.48% 1.65% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

