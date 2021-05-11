Reviewing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 261.54%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

