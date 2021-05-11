Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million.

REV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 633,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,727. The stock has a market cap of $528.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

