Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.56. 17,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 310,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.71.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
