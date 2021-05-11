Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.56. 17,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 310,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47).

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revlon by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.