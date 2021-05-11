Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%.

RVMD stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. 16,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,505. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

