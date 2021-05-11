Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 3.8%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 8,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 627,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $925,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.