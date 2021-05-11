Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of RVLV opened at $48.16 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

