Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.70 ($129.06).

ETR RHM opened at €87.94 ($103.46) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.86. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

