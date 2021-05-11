RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $515.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $260.39 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.21.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

