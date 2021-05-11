Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 7,780 ($101.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price target on the stock.

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 136 ($1.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,522 ($85.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,634 ($47.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £105.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,860.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,599.02.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.