Ritocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ritocoin has a market cap of $678,072.50 and $131.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,590,654,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,595,356 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

