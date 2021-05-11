Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $100,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

