Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks Sells 6,000 Shares

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Shares of RCKY opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

