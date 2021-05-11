Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $301.41 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,515 shares of company stock worth $104,920,425 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

