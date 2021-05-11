ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $41.24 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $41.24 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00297235 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

