Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 89 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

