Roth Capital Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Buy

Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.54. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

