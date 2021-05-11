Roth Capital Trims CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price to $70.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

