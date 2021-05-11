Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.89. 461,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,434. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

