Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.20 ($355.53).

Shares of ADS opened at €286.45 ($337.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €270.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €279.62. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

