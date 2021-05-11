Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A stock opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.07. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

