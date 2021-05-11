Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$51.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on IGM Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$45.18 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

