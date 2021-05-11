Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Neutral Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NSR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.10. 207,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.24. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$623.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.