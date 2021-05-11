Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Reaches $25.77 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $9.85 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.22 or 0.01383362 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

