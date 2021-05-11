SAFE2 (SAFE2) Trading 42.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00732762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00067026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00248727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.44 or 0.01201884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00741266 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

