Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

