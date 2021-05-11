SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.