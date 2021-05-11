SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
About SandRidge Permian Trust
