Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

