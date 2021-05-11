Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 109,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

