Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 402 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 43.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $570.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.