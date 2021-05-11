Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $871.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.79 and a 200-day moving average of $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

