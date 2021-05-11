Sandy Spring Bank Sells 12,170 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

IBDQ opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $27.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

