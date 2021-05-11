Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

