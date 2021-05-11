ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCSC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $796.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ScanSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

