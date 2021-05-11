Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lifted by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,664. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

