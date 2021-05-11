Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lifted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,692. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

