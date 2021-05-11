Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.