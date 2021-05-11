SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,878. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.