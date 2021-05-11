Scotiabank Increases Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$0.90

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Shares of LUC stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 254,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,086. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.