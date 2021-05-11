scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of scPharmaceuticals worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

