Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

SA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

SA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.43 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

