Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

