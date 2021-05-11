Seaport Global Securities Comments on Xylem Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

XYL stock opened at $119.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. Xylem has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

